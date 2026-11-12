Visa has added the Monad blockchain network as a settlement option within its stablecoin settlement programme, allowing participating issuers and acquirers to settle transactions through the network, according to the Monad Foundation. The foundation has also outlined plans for a privacy feature aimed at institutional users, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Expanding multi-chain settlement

Monad joins a group of blockchains already supported under the programme, including Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar, as well as Circle’s Arc, Base, Canton, Polygon, and Tempo. Visa announced support for the latter five in April 2026.

Dan Roesbery, Visa's vice president of global onchain partnerships and GTM, said the company aims to give partners the flexibility to settle on the blockchain networks that suit their requirements. The official described the addition of Monad as a further step towards a multi-chain settlement infrastructure for stablecoin-enabled payments.

The Monad Foundation noted that blockchain-based settlement allows funds to move on weekends and public holidays. Traditional card settlement, by comparison, operates on a banking schedule of five business days.

Private Settlement in development

Alongside the Visa integration, Monad is developing a privacy feature for institutions called Private Settlement. According to the foundation, the feature will allow institutions to keep sensitive transaction details private while retaining the ability to share those details with auditors or regulators when required.

Private Settlement is being built directly into the Monad network. As a result, private transactions will be able to draw on the same liquidity as other transactions on the network. At the same time, the foundation stated that Monad can support this functionality without slowing down settlement.

Keone Hon, co-founder and general manager of the Monad Foundation, indicated that the next phase of development will depend on whether institutions can keep sensitive flows confidential without leaving open networks.

The Monad integration and the Canton proof of concept both address the same requirement: settling transactions on public blockchain infrastructure while limiting the visibility of sensitive data and preserving access for oversight bodies. For issuers and acquirers participating in Visa’s programme, the addition of Monad widens the range of networks available for stablecoin settlement, with the planned privacy functionality set to follow in the coming months.