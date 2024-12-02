Venezuelan public TV network starts anti-Bitcoin campaign

Corporación Venezolana de Televisión claims that the Bitcoin is the currency of the dark side of the internet, a kind of tax haven for criminals.

‘Corporación Venezolana de Televisión’ is the Spanish for Venezuelan Television Corporation. It is based in Caracas, Venezuela.

Many have already dismissed this article as propaganda disseminated by the notoriously corrupt Venezuelan government, as evidenced by the World Justice Project’s ranking of Venezuela of number 99 out of all 99 countries surveyed in its 2014 Rule of Law Index.