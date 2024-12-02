VanEck lists crypto ETPs on SIX Swiss Exchange

With a total expense ratio of 1%, the 2 ETPs enable investors in Switzerland to participate in the development of Bitcoin and Ethereum. VanEck’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded notes (ETN’s) are 100% secured and stored in cold storage via a regulated crypto custodian with (limited) crypto insurance.

VanEck’s Bitcoin ETN tries, after fees, to reflect the performance of the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index, the price of which is directly linked to the Bitcoin price. Whereas the Ethereum ETN aims, after fees, to reflect the performance of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index, which is also directly linked to the Ethereum price. In order to ensure the security of the ETNs, VanEck and Liechtenstein-based private bank Bank Frick are making use of a depository regulated in Liechtenstein, where the purchased cryptocurrencies are kept in cold storage.