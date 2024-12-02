US State Bank Supervisors release final model regulation

The organization, comprised of representatives from state-level banking regulatory bodies, released an initial draft version of its proposed digital currency regulations in December 2014.

The group recommended that companies involved with third-party exchange or transmission of digital currencies. The text released by the CSBS also included changes to its initial proposal related to permitted types of investment, anti-money laundering compliance, record keeping, supervision and crisis management. The text also includes the organization’s definition of a ‘virtual currency’ for use by state regulators, which focuses on the unit of account itself rather than the software enabling its use.