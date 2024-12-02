Ukraine pharmacies embracing crypto payments

ANC Pharmacy, one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country, has partnered with Binance Ukraine to debut cryptocurrency payments via contactless crypto payment service Binance Pay. The pharmacy is now allowing its customers to proceed with instant payments while purchasing pharmacy products online.

The pharmacy chain operates more than 1.000 pharmacies across Ukraine, running its own online pharmacy service. According to the announcement, Binance Pay payments will be initially rolled out in Kyiv. The new payment feature will be available at ANC pharmacies as well as ANC Pharmacy-operated stores like Kopiyka and Shara.

In order to proceed with a crypto payment, users need to download the Binance application and then go to ANC’s website. After choosing a product to order online, users will be able to pay using Binance Pay and pick up the order at a preferred location.





Binance in Ukraine

Binance has been actively pushing its presence in Ukraine over the past few years. In September 2022, Binance partnered with the Ukrainian supermarket chain Varus, allowing customers to pay for grocery purchases through its Binance Pay Wallet.

In early February 2022 — just weeks before Russian forces invaded Ukraine — Binance Ukraine’s general manager announced that launching a Binance Card in Ukraine was one of its top priorities for 2022.

According to Khomyakov, crypto payments via services like Binance Card do not conflict with Ukrainian laws because there is no ban on crypto-derived transactions in the country. At the same time, local laws do not allow direct payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.





Recent activity

Just recently Binance entered the final phase of acquiring Korea-based crypto exchange Gopax. The company is completing due diligence (DD) on the acquisition and finalizing the process. Binance purchased a stake in Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, who owns 41.2% of the company. However, it is reported that Binance plans to maintain this representative system for the time begin for stable management.

In December 2022 Binance.US revealed plans to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, which, at the time, was valued at about USD 1 billion. However, since Voyager’s valuation is made up largely of its liabilities to its clients, Binance.US will not pay this sum in order to take over the company. Instead, Binance.US will make a deposit of USD 10 million and will reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to USD 15 million.