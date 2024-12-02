Ukraine National Bank warns regional banks about Bitcoin

This news comes after the National Bank of Ukraine invited PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Wallet to their regional markets. When regulators had said they would facilitate the tech giants into the Ukrainian payment system, they also were looking into the regulation of Bitcoin. The Ukrainian equivalent of the BitLicense was drafted by the Bitcoin Foundation Ukraine during the time the National Bank Council investigated PayPal and other processors.

According to the National Bank, the international financial institutions and collaborative banking industry have not coordinated approaches to cryptocurrencies. However at this same time members of the central banking committee and business executives are attending the International Forum of retail payments initiative of the World Bank. This includes the Market Infrastructure Committee and International Settlements discussing and monitoring the digital currency with government officials.