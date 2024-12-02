UK business owners uncertain about Bitcoin - survey

In a survey conducted by Smith & William, 61% of respondents said they did not see the cryptocurrency having a “big impact” on the predominant payment methods or major currencies, in the past five years.

This result comes as a surprise as UK is seen as an important fintech destination. Also, government officials and authorities and the UK Treasury have backed digital currencies and blockchain innovation.

Recently, the British government was revealed to be considering disbursing research grants using Bitcoin or a blockchain-based digital currency, according to cryptocoinsnews.com.

Contrary to the opinions revealed in the survey, Bitcoin has gained further ground in the retail space as an accepted mode of payment. Some prominent examples from the turn of the year include: Steam, DMM.com, Bidorbuy and two cities Zug and Arnhem.

Gaming distributor paltform Steam enabled Bitcoin as a payment method to 125 million active users around the world in April 2016.

Japanese entertainment platform DMM.com enabled the cryptocurrency as a payment option for its 19 million users.

South Africa’s ecommerce marketplace Bidorbuy, a portal that sees over 30 million page views every month enabled payments in Bitcoin in March 2016.

The town of Zug in Switzerland accepts Bitcoin as valid payments from its residents for municipality services.

The Bitcoin-friendly Dutch city of Arnhem further endeared itself to enthusiasts and adopters by adding Burger King to over 100 businesses in the city that accept the cryptocurrency.

Several taxi providers in the Hungarian capital of Budapest now accept the cryptocurrency.