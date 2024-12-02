Tokyo Financial Exchange to launch Bitcoin futures

Cited by CoinDesk, this would constitute a first step toward pushing for a change in Japanese national law that would clear the runway for a Bitcoin future. The disclosure came on December 1, during a press conference held by CEO Shozo Ohta, during which he said that the exchange would seek to move quickly pending regulatory approval.

That the exchange would move to even explore the launch of Bitcoin futures is perhaps unsurprising, given the efforts of companies like CME Group and CBOE to create such products in the US. As previously reported, trading of CBOEs future is expected to begin on December 10, with CME commencing with their own roughly a week later.