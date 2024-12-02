Thanksgiving weekend: Bitcoin surges to new record above USD 9000

Another digital currency, Ethereum, also hit an all-time high of USD 485.19 November, 25 according to CoinMarketCap. This price increase is driven by the launch of the shopping season within the US, financial analysts consider. Moreover, Coinbase, a large Bitcoin exchange in the US, added about 100,000 accounts between November, 22 and November, 24 — just around Thursdays Thanksgiving holiday — to a total of 13.1 million.

Other cryptocurrency statistics revealed by CNBC show that the US dollar-Bitcoin trading volume accounts for 24% of total trading in the cryptocurrency, while the Japanese yen has the largest share at 59%; the South Korean won comes third at 10%.