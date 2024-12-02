Tembusu Systems to implement TRUST for digital currency payments

The TRUST system, a proprietary platform based on the blockchain technology that drives cryptocurrencies and digital economies, makes payment using different currencies – real-world, digital or even gold and silver – possible. The system was developed to integrate traditional currency platforms with the emerging blockchain technology that drive today’s commonly known digital currencies.

At the core of the TRUST platform are a network of payment gateways which allows consumers to pay with any currency of their choice. The platform can also accommodate establishments with loyalty rewards programs such that users can pay using accumulated loyalty points.

Tembusu Systems will also be exploring human ATM applications as well; the TRUST platform allows consumers to withdraw cash through participating businesses by processing currencies from their digital wallets to the POS systems. Businesses will then be able to cash out the digital payment into cash for consumers over the counter.

Founded in October 2013, Tembusu Systems is a digital currency platform provider. Towards the end of 2014, the company decided to shift their focus away from Bitcoin and focus on developing their own proprietary blockchain-based platform called the TRUST System.