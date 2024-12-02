Telegram with GetGems integrates messaging platform with Bitcoin wallet

The app allows users to earn gems in an online store and keep them in a secure Bitcoin wallet. The enables users to send and receive Bitcoins as well. It connects directly to the Bitcoin network, preventing hacking instances or Bitcoin theft.

These gems or Bitcoin wallet credits can be redeemed through Amazon, Ebay, iTunes, and a variety of other merchants that accept Bitcoin payments. In addition, the loss, damage, or theft of your mobile phone can still enable you to protect your Bitcoin wallet account on GetGems. The funds can be recovered using a personal recovery passphrase.