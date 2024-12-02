Swiss private bank to enter blockchain asset management market

Clients can exchange and hold Bitcoins via Falcon using their cash holdings. The solution enables access to blockchain assets and storage processes. Additionally, a Bitcoin ATM has been installed in the lobby of Falcon Private Banks headquarters in Zurich and is accessible for the public during business hours.

The product was approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) which is the Swiss government body responsible for financial regulation.

Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of expertise in wealth management. The bank is headquartered in Zurich and has locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg.