Stripe expands to France

Recently, the head of National Front party, Marine Le Pen, has vetoed the use of Bitcoin and called for ending its use and other digital currencies in France.

Stripe enables retailers and merchants to accept a wide variety of payment options. The solution supports 130 different fiat currencies, as well as payment methods such as Android Pay, Bitcoin, and Apple Pay.

The launch of this company in France was only a matter of time, as the complete solution has been in testing for over a year, according to newsbtc.com. Moreover, several thousands of companies started building on top of the Stripe platform already.

This creates additional use cases for Bitcoin payments in the country. Considering how Stripe supports Bitcoin, it will still be up to the merchant to enable this type of payment or not.