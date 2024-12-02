Standard Chartered to offer crypto brokerage in Ireland

The digital asset custodian will focus on signing up institutional investors in Ireland which has become a European base for many financial institutions and crypto companies. Zodia Custody, the Standard Chartered Bank’s crypto brokerage, is planning to offer its services to institutional investors in Ireland. The company operates as an exchange and brokerage for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

The crypto custodian platform was established late in 2020 by the UK bank’s SC Ventures subsidiary and US-based wealth and asset management firm Northern Trust. Both parent companies have already invested heavily in blockchain services in the past few years.

The joint venture specialises in managing investments in digital and crypto assets for financial institutions. It has onboarded several pilot clients since its launch in December 2020. The new entity applied for registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).