Square rolls out Bitcoin buying for Cash App users

In November 2017, the company started trialling the feature with a limited number of users, and currently the option is being expanded further. However, users in the US states New York, Georgia, Hawaii and Wyoming, which have more restrictive regulations around the brokering of cryptocurrencies, wont be able to access the option just yet.

The app allows users to send payments to their friends and family, though notably, they may not be able to share funds to generic contacts on their phones. Square chief executive Jack Dorsey endorsed the new service, posting on social media that Cash App offers “instant buying (and selling if you dont want to hold)”, according to CoinDesk.

In addition to the Bitcoin integration, the company also released a dedicated web page explaining Bitcoin and how its underlying technology works.