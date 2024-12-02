Sprint to test blockchain for carrier applications

Sprint is considered to be the fourth-largest telecom provider in the US, according to data from Statista, after Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. The partnership is still in its early stages, according to CoinDesk, as the three companies said that joint trials will begin in June 2017, leveraging a platform developed by TBCASoft to connect the telecom’s systems together.

Furthermore, a number of companies in the space have sought to obtain patents related to blockchain in the past two years, including AT&T, British Telecommunications PLC and Verizon.

Like Sprint, some telecoms have sought collaborative efforts around blockchain. Swisscom, which is state-owned, became a member of the Linux Foundation-led Hyperledger blockchain project in December 2016. Others, including Orange, France-based, have moved to invest in the space directly.