Sphre powers blockchain-based identity management for Airbitz

Sphre’s AIR, a smart contract-based platform for digital identities management and monetization, will use a permissioned blockchain to leverage Airbitz’ Edge Security. The platform’s API will allow third-party organizations and enterprises to integrate support for AIR into their existing and new systems, while the mobile application secures and maintains each individual’s private key.

The Hyperledger Chaincode (smart contract) forms the basis of the given identity, and contains program logic that will allow an individual to recover their identity if their mobile device is lost. Recently, Sphre announced a crowdsale for the XID token powering the AIR platform, beginning June 1, 2017. XID tokens are used within the AIR platform to facilitate identity-based transactions and handle profit-sharing disbursement based on customizable monetization agreements for users to engage in.