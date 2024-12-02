Spendabit unveils search integration with Bitcoin.com

The integration, powered by Spendabit’s search API and the work of the Bitcoin.com team, allows users to search for millions of items right on Bitcoin.com. The search engine aims to show newcomers to the Bitcoin space the practicality of the digital currency.

Many unfamiliar with digital currencies still view Bitcoin unfavorably, associating it with Silk Road and illegal activities. Spendabit’s integration with the portal into the Bitcoin space does have the potential to help show new consumers what Bitcoin’s really all about.