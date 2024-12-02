SpectroCoin and WoraPay bring Bitcoin at Lukoil gas stations

Through an integration with Worapay a mobile payment network users can now load their wallets and pay for fuel at Lukoil locations.

Mobile payment companies like SpectroCoin and Worapay have expressed interest in their target audience, the underbanked. SpectroCoin furthermore wants to cover not just the underbanked but move towards a status as a universal Bitcoin provider.

SpectroCoin was founded in 2013 and handles virtual wallets and exchange markets mostly based in the Baltic area, and considers itself primarily a remittance service whose main focus is the underbanked of that region.