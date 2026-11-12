US-based Sentora has launched Smart Yield Widgets, allowing crypto and fintech apps to embed Earn products.

The low-code tool lets businesses add an Earn offering to their own applications by connecting them to Sentora Smart Yield Vaults. Through the widget, users can deposit funds, follow their earnings, and withdraw without leaving the host app. The product is built on Sentora’s institutional DeFi platform, which brings yield, risk, protection, and asset architecture together in a single composable system.

Earn programmes as a user retention tool

According to the company, Earn programmes have become an established way for financial apps to attract and keep users. Sentora points to Kraken’s Earn programme, which grew to almost USD 1 billion within its first 10 months. The company links demand to the growing number of people holding digital dollars in their wallets, who now expect those balances to generate a return.

The widgets are designed to take on the work an in-house build would otherwise require, including smart contract integrations, strategy management, and risk monitoring. Anthony DeMartino, Co-Founder and CEO of Sentora, said Earn programmes had previously been within reach mainly of large platforms, and that the widgets allow teams to launch one without months of engineering. DeMartino added that wallets and fintech apps can keep user deposits within their own products and concentrate on customer experience, while Sentora curates the strategies and risk behind each vault.

How the integration works

Each widget provides an interface for viewing balances, depositing, tracking earnings, withdrawing, and claiming settled withdrawals. To deploy it, a team installs the Sentora SDK, adds the preconfigured module for its selected vault, and embeds the widget, which can then be customised to match the app’s design.

Behind the interface, Sentora gathers strategies and monitors each position block-by-block through Sentora Risk Radar, which computes economic risk signals in real time. The company also rebalances positions as market conditions change and manages the vault’s onchain mechanics. Custody remains with users, who sign each transaction from their own browser or embedded wallet, while deposits go directly to the vault’s smart contract.

Each vault comes with its own integration guide, including ready-to-copy code for different wallet providers and frameworks.

Vault structure and protection options

The vaults allocate capital across lending, liquidity, staking, and tokenised asset markets under the same risk framework that Sentora applies to more than USD 2 billion in deployed capital. Each vault is transparent onchain, with live APY, TVL, and position data displayed in the widget.

For apps whose clients require additional safeguards, Sentora Protected Vaults add cover through Firelight against a defined set of risks, such as smart contract exploits. These connect through the same SDK and widget, with no additional setup required.