Satoshi Citadel raises seed round from K Venture Group

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Satoshi Citadel was founded in 2014 with the aim of becoming the ecosystem for Bitcoin in the Philippines. The company operates a number of related sites, including Rebit.ph, a remittance service for the Philippines, and BuyBitcoin.ph which is a fiat money to Bitcoin exchange catering for a Filipino audience.

Furthermore, the company currently deploys Bitbit, an mobile wallet that allows users to send, receive and share money with friends and family over email, mobile and social media.

While the new funding was undisclosed, Satoshi Citadel had previously raised USD 100,000.

The company said it would use the new funds to strengthen its technology, grow its team, and expand its number of partners worldwide.