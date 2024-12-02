Russian Ministry of Finance Bitcoin ban bill is delayed

The draft law will enter the State Duma –the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament – later than expected. The delay in introducing the bill is due to a multitude of comments and revisions suggested by reviewers critiquing the draft. Additional details of the proposed changes have not been revealed.

The guidelines proposed by the Russian Ministry of Finance includes a prison sentence of up to 7 years for individuals who partake in the circulation and usage of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.