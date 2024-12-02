Russian Development Bank partners Ethereum Foundation

The partnership aims to foster a community of Ethereum experts within Russia and to assist the formation projects based on Ethereum and other blockchain. Thus, the Ethereum Foundation will work together with the VEB to support its new blockchain research centre, providing specialist training for distributed ledger technology and the Ethereum platform.

The official partnership signing took place at a blockchain event in Tatarstan called “Blockchain: The New Oil of Russia” and is part of a series of steps that Russia are taking towards blockchain implementation nationwide.