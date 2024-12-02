Russia to allow crypto mining operations in specific areas





As part of the proposal, the ministry suggested introducing lower fees for setting up mining farms and data centres in specific Russian regions as well as offering reduced energy rates for such facilities.

The ministry also wants to establish a power use limit for mining by individuals, reportedly proposing to introduce higher energy rates for increased energy spending. The authority is yet to determine a threshold amount for this.

According to the ministry, the newly proposed rules would remove the risks of insufficient power supply for housing, social facilities, and infrastructure in other regions of the country.

The latest proposal comes amid the ongoing uncertainty over crypto regulation in Russia, with different parts of the government still arguing on how to regulate Bitcoin.

As previously reported, Russia’s finance ministry has been advocating for regulating the crypto industry, while the Bank of Russia has been aggressively insisting to ban crypto transactions, citing investor protection risks. The government and the central bank are reportedly expected to introduce a joint crypto regulation bill.