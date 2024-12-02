Russia reveals plans of launching a cryptocurrency

Unlike bitcoin, it will not be possible for people to mine the virtual currency. CryptoRubles can be exchanged for rubles, though the holders will be charged with a 13% tax if they are unable to explain where the CryptoRubles came from.

Russia plans to regulate the circulation, trading and mining of digital currencies in order to generate tax revenues and protect people and investors. Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, said hat cryptocurrencies are a “fact of life” and hinted at his country’s plan to become more involved in the digital currency space.