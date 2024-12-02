Rivetz raises USD 5.5 mln in RvT token pre-sale

The Rivet token is a cybersecurity token designed to provide verifiable security controls for cloud authentication, IoT, blockchain, and legacy financial transactions. By employing technology already built in millions of mobile devices, the token enables multifactor authentication across devices ensuring security at both the transaction and authentication level.

Main investors and supporters include of Rivetz’s multifactor authentication solution include BnkToTheFuture and Tally Capital. The token sale is led by crowdfunding platform TokenMarket.

Rivetz is focused on solving problems associated with consumer and machine-to-machine digital transactions. Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology.