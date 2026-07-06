Ripple has received full MiCA CASP authorisation from Luxembourg's CSSF, completing its EU regulatory framework.

The authorisation follows the preliminary approval Ripple announced in June 2026 and confirms the company's compliance with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. With this licence, Ripple's regulated crypto payments product becomes available to financial institutions, corporates and businesses across all 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Regulatory background

MiCA, which came into force to harmonise crypto-asset regulation across the EU, introduced a licensing regime for companies offering crypto-asset services within the bloc. Firms operating in this space were required to move through a transitional period before securing full CASP authorisation from a national regulator. The CSSF, Luxembourg's financial supervisory authority, is one of the bodies responsible for issuing these licences. Ripple's progression from preliminary approval to full authorisation places the company among a limited number of digital asset firms holding complete MiCA CASP status, allowing it to operate under a single regulatory framework throughout the EEA rather than seeking approval on a country-by-country basis.

Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, UK & Europe at Ripple, said the authorisation allows Ripple to enter the post-transitional MiCA period in a compliant position, adding that institutions across Europe seeking to develop digital asset services are looking for regulated partners.

Expanding regulatory footprint

The CASP authorisation adds to Ripple's existing EU Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence, also issued in Luxembourg, which permits the company to provide payment and e-money services. Combined, the two licences give Ripple a regulatory basis for offering both payment infrastructure and crypto-asset services within the EU under a unified compliance structure. According to the company, the CASP authorisation forms part of a broader portfolio of more than 75 regulatory licences held by Ripple globally, reflecting a strategy of pursuing jurisdiction-specific approvals across multiple markets rather than relying on passporting from a single authorisation alone.

For financial institutions and corporates evaluating digital asset partners, regulatory status has become a central consideration under MiCA, as the regulation places compliance obligations on both crypto-asset service providers and the institutions that work with them. Full CASP authorisation may therefore factor into how banks and payment providers select partners for crypto-related services in the region. The development also reflects the wider process among crypto and blockchain firms operating in Europe to secure licensing ahead of, or shortly after, the close of MiCA's transitional arrangements, as national regulators continue to process authorisation applications from companies across the sector.