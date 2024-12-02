Red Hat launches OpenShift blockchain initiative

Under the OpenShift Blockchain Initiative, Red Hat customers can build hosted blockchain applications using tools provided by independent solutions vendors (ISVs) focused on the industry, while taking advantage of the companys managed support services.

Through the new initiative clients will have access to the OpenShift Dedicated product alongside tools and training workshops, enablement materials and offerings from third-party solutions providers.

Red Hats formal entrance into the ecosystem comes at a time when a number of startups are seeking to provide similar enterprise-oriented services. For example, former Red Hat employee Jeff Garzik recently launched a startup called Bloq, which he dubbed the Red Hat for blockchain due to its use of a managed software services approach to the market.