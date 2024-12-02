R3 blockchain consortium has a new member: ABN AMRO

According to the bank’s representatives, the institution already spent a lot of time developing and testing new technologies, on its own and together with other parties. One such example is the distributed trust technology, also known as block-chain technology. R3 offers the scale and organisation to develop finance grade applications at a broad and international level based on this new technology.

ABN AMRO also participates in other consortiums, including the Linux Hyperledger Project and Digital Asset Holdings, to develop blockchain applications and other technologies. The bank also collaborates with IBM and experiments on the Ethereum platform in various fields.