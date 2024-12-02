R3 and Monetary Authority to roll out blockchain lab in Singapore

The R3 Asia Lab will serve as a dedicated research and development center that can accommodate visiting specialist DLT technologists, innovators and business leaders, while allowing the startup to manage its client relationships in the region. The startup said that the new office would be staffed by both its technology experts, as well as those from member companies. To date, more than 70 global banks are now part of the effort.

Monetary Authority of Singapore cited the lab’s opening as evidence the progress in the industry is beginning to be realized. The lab will be based in Lattice80, a 30,000-square-foot FinTech Hub set to officially open its doors on 10th November 2016.