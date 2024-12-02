QuantoPay, Quantocoin to launch in the US and Latam in 2022

The announcement came after the successful launch of QuantoPay’s second-generation fintech and DeFi blockchain solution challenger bank in Europe and the UK. QuantoPay functions as a digital and blockchain mobile-only bank. The company allows users to spend, earn, save, and transfer money through their smartphones. Through its collaboration with VISA, CONTIS, and Currencycloud, it is launching digital and virtual QuantoPay VISA cards soon.

As a blockchain organisation that reportedly makes the storing and using of cryptocurrency safe and convenient, Quantocoin is integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions in everyday life. It has been playing a role in outbound payments as it enables users to send remittances across the globe straight from their mobile devices.