Penta Security launches new line of cryptocurrency hardware wallets

The new cryptocurrency wallets aim to address the security of the keys that authenticate users’ identity. The device type will feature a display and be a stand-alone model embedded with all security features, also capable of carrying out the entire cryptocurrency process from key generation to transaction.

There will be several variations of the device in order to meet the differing users’ requirements The card type will feature secure key storage and offer multiple authentication features such as one-time-password (OTP) to act as a two-factor authentication (2FA) device. It will work in conjunction with the companys wallet management mobile application to maintain authentication security throughout the key management and transaction process.

Both card and device types will be compatible with the majority of cryptocurrencies on the market. Closed beta testing is due to finish in June 2018.