PensoPay joins forces with Coinify to enable Bitcoin payments

As per the agreement, PensoPay will be able to promote, advertise and sell Coinify Merchant Solution, and will also enable its customers to start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method with no volatility risk.

In September 2014, Coinify announced a funding round amounting to ‘several million DKK’ to build Europes complete Bitcoin solution and bring ‘the empowering potential of Bitcoin to all of the 500 million individuals in Europe’. The venture funding round was led by SEED Capital, a Danish VC company that is partly supported by Denmarks state investment fund, Vækstfonden.

Additionally, the startup acquired two industry competitors in May 2014, Bitcoin broker Bitcoin Nordic, and merchant services Bitcoin Internet Payment Systems (BIPS), stressing its intention to become the leading Bitcoin startup in Europe.