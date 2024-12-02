Orange Silicon Valley to invest in Bitcoin startups

The Bitcoin blockchain technology could be used to transfer money between different countries. Like other carriers, Orange is building up its mobile-payment business as more people use their smartphones to make purchases or transfers.

Bitcoin venture-capital investments hit USD 233.95 million in the Q1, according to researcher CB Insights. Google Ventures and venture arms of several other tech companies have made investments in Bitcoin-related startups.

While telecommunications companies have mostly stayed on the sidelines, several have begun to dabble in Bitcoin. Perseus Telecom, which provides high-speed global connectivity services for traders, has begun supporting Bitcoin trading and Dish Network started accepting Bitcoin payments in 2014.