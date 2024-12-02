Optimal Payments partners with BitPay for Bitcoin payment acceptance

This announcement follows the entering into of an agreement between Optimal Payments and BitPay, a global Bitcoin payment providers and processors and makes Optimal Payments one of the first major financial institutions to facilitate digital currency transactions on a global scale.

Through Optimal Payments’ agreement with BitPay, NETELLER customers will now be able to top up their accounts by exchanging Bitcoin into one of the currencies offered by NETELLER.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

BitPay is a global provider of Bitcoin payment processing with offices throughout North America, Europe, and South America.