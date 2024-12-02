OKCoin adds support for Ethereum trading

The initiative follows after the exchange received frequent requests to launch a variety of digital assets on its platform, according to EconoTimes. The company has been constantly reviewing the viability of listing ETH based on factors including technical maturity, innovation, market liquidity, and compliance, since 2015.

With Ethereum being second among the blockchain assets in terms of market cap, there has been an increased awareness and demand among users and investors, the online publication continues. Various digital currency exchanges, like Coinut from Singapore and Huobi, have been recently adding support of Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) trading in their exchange platforms.

The exchange will officially enable ETH deposit and withdrawal services on May 31, 2017 and ETH trading services will be officially available from June 1, 2017.