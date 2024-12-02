Oaza to accept crypto payments with BitPay's help

The company offers its customer base cryptocurrency payment options while trying to reduce high fees, increasing payment transparency and efficiency, as the press release says. It has chosen BitPay for its blockchain payment processing services that allow for borderless payments using cryptocurrencies like BTC, WBTC, BCH, ETH, DAI, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD.

Using BitPay, Oaza receives directly into its sales account the next business day 50% settlement in its local fiat currency (USD) and 50% in BTC and ETH. Representatives say that Oaza sees cryptocurrency as the future and will confidently hold BTC and ETH on its balance sheet.

The goal of Oaza and BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as crypto is the future of payments.