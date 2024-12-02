NSD, Waves partner to develop crypto assets platform

The new platform is designed to host and store tokenised and crypto assets as well as settle transactions and provide identification for owners of cryptocurrency wallets. The first prototype sill be presented during the first half of 2018.

Besides technical challenges, the platform’s development is also dependent on an appropriate legislative framework that mitigates the risks associated with crypto asset ownership.

The new product is a response to the growing crypto-asset market that has started attracting attention for traditional financial institutions and investors who need the right accounting infrastructure to manage digital assets, said representatives from both companies.