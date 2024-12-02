Netki launches service to help cryptocurrency adoption

Netki’s Wallet Name Service is poised to help push digital currency and related technologies toward mass adoption.

Netki’s service works by linking users’ 32-character wallet addresses to shortened Wallet Names, using a combination of Domain Name Servers (DNS) and decentralized blockchain technology.

Individuals can register and share as many Wallet Names as they like, while maintaining control of their own records in a way that is resistant to tampering and censorship. Moreover, by utilizing hierarchical naming, Netki gives companies the option to auto-register users’ Wallet Names under their own custom name space.

Netki was founded in 2014 to remove barriers to entry for consumers, and help foster mass-market adoption of digital currency.