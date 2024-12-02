Netherlands Burger King starts accepting Bitcoin

The Netherlands’ Arnhem city is known to be one of the most Bitcoin friendly cities in the world. Since the establishment of Arnhem Bitcoinstad or Bitcoincity, the number of Bitcoin accepting merchants increased exponentially, initially starting from 2 local bars and a restaurant to 100 Bitcoin merchants including malls, coffee shops and restaurant chains.

The Burger King Arnhem branch also announced that anyone that pays in Bitcoin will receive a second burger (Whopper) for free and the restaurant will host Bitcoin meetups for tourists and enthusiasts interested in Bitcoin and digital currencies in general.

The Arnhem Bitcoinstad team believes that simply accepting Bitcoin and growing the number of Bitcoin merchants is not enough. Arnhem Bitcoinstad is helping local Bitcoin merchants to keep their Bitcoin and use them to pay some of their suppliers or at other merchants who accept Bitcoin.