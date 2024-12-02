National Aten Coin to offer new cryptocurrency and digital wallets

Collaboration agreements with governmental entities in the European Union has resulted in NAC adding in additional features to the Aten “Black Gold” Coin to fulfill their requirements.

The Aten “Black Gold Coin can be purchased through collaboration between AtenPay, SA and ANXPro. The Aten “Black Gold” Coin will be available in all fiat currencies including USD, EUR, HKD, AUD, CAD, JPY, SGD, GBP, NZD and CHF.

NAC’s new digital wallets are patented (pending) in the EU and copyright (pending) in US. Inventor Marcus Andrade (Founder of NAC) is very excited about this new development. The digital wallet will make the transfer and storing of the Aten “Black Gold” Coin secure for clients, who can access their accounts on a desktop computer and very soon via smartphones and tablets.

Unlike Bitcoin, whose wallets identify illegal activities at institution level, but not down to an individual person, NAC’s wallet will provide complete user transparency through a unique multi-signature authentication system.