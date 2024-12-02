National Aten Coin supports US Blockchain Bill

Throwing the NAC’s support for the bill into the ring, the resolution will benefit both the consumer and commercial sectors very positively, according to NAC CEO Marcus Andrade.

The Resolution’s preamble states, that emerging payment options, including alternative non-fiat currencies, are leveraging technology to improve security through increased transparency and verifiable trust mechanisms.

NAC utilizes proprietary cryptography techniques to secure communications and to regulate and manage its currency. The company adheres to an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) control system that tracks customer identities and recordkeeping requirements.