National Aten Coin accepted into ABA

The ABA, which is the hub for the US banking industry, welcomed NAC into its organization as a Platinum Service Member.

In the past, many have assumed that banks were against digital currencies, but NAC is helping to eradicate that perspective through its commitment to regulatory practices. NAC’s Aten ‘Black Gold’ Coin is compliant with the following: Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT), Anti-Fraud and Financial Crimes (AFF), regulations of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), USA PATRIOT Act and the FACT Act.

Headquartered in US, National Aten Coin (NAC) is the creator of the Aten ‘Black Gold’ Coin, a cryptocurrency and its global payment transaction network.