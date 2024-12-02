N26 launches trading product N26 Crypto

With N26 Crypto, customers in eligible countries will be able to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app. The product will be made available progressively in the near future.

According to company officials, the N26 banking experience has always been built around the customers’ needs, with features that make money management easy. With N26 Crypto they have created a simple, intuitive product that integrates seamlessly into N26’s fully regulated banking experience where one’s bank balance, savings, and investment portfolio sit side by side - with cryptocurrencies being the first asset class the app intends to offer.











How to make a trade

Customers who have successfully completed N26’s identity verification and eligibility checks can access N26 Crypto from the ‘Trading’ section within their N26 app’s new ‘Finances’ tab. To open a position, they simply need to select the coin and the amount they would like to trade, and the cash equivalent of the trade will be deducted from their bank balance, while coins will appear in their N26 crypto portfolio instantly.

The same immediacy also applies when customers choose to close an open position in their N26 Crypto, with funds made available immediately in their main bank account the moment a position is closed. To make the process even more seamless, drag and drop functionality is available for both transaction types.

N26 Crypto will offer almost 200 coins available to buy and sell, one of the largest selections of available coins to trade in a banking app globally. In addition to the seamless and secure sign-up process, alongside full in-app integration, N26 Crypto also features clear visualisations of a customer's crypto portfolio, making it easy to track the portfolio’s development over time.

On top of being able to track their purchase history and portfolio development in real time, customers will also benefit from an easy-to-understand transaction order with fees to be reviewed and confirmed before each transaction is made.





Cryptocurrency as an entry point to investing

Market fluctuations aside, cryptocurrencies continue to remain a requested and interesting asset class for investors and a growing part of the financial system. Cryptocurrency trading is often the entry point to investing for a new generation of investors who are looking to explore ways to grow their wealth, as per the press release. With N26 Crypto, the mobile bank offers a simple way to trade and invest, with an augmented user experience and low and transparent fees.

The mobile bank aims to provide the same easy and intuitive user experience to help make the complex nature of trading cryptocurrencies as seamless as possible, while seeking to also offer useful and relevant content to inform and empower customers exploring the asset class for the first time.