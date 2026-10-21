MoonPay, a crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure company, is pursuing a strategic collaboration with Dunamu focused on financial infrastructure built on digital assets. The companies intend to jointly identify business opportunities in three areas: stablecoin-based global payments and fund movement, corporate finance and treasury management, and the international expansion of Dunamu’s GIWA blockchain ecosystem.

The arrangement combines MoonPay’s global financial services and network with Dunamu’s technology and business capabilities, including GIWA. At this stage, the collaboration is exploratory. The companies have framed it as a review of potential applications and business models rather than the launch of specific products or services.

Stablecoins for cross-border payments and treasury

The first area centres on global payments and fund movement using stablecoins. Drawing on the technology and infrastructure of both firms, MoonPay and Dunamu will review a range of cases in which digital assets can be used for cross-border payments and fund transfers. They will also assess the business potential of new financial service models.

The second area extends the scope beyond payments to corporate finance and treasury operations. The companies will examine how digital asset-based infrastructure could be applied to the financial operations of businesses, and identify related business opportunities and usage models.

The pairing of payments with treasury reflects MoonPay’s stated view of what stablecoins require to work at scale. According to Bugeon Lee, Head of APAC at MoonPay, stablecoins can only function as global financial infrastructure if the underlying technology and network support both cross-border transfers and the actual financial operations of businesses.

Taking the GIWA ecosystem to global markets

The third area concerns Dunamu’s GIWA blockchain. Using their respective ecosystems and partner networks, the companies will look at ways to broaden access to GIWA-based services and digital assets, and to increase the ecosystem’s connectivity with global markets.

The mechanism outlined is a link between MoonPay’s global services and network and Dunamu’s blockchain infrastructure. Through the process of connecting the two, the companies aim to increase overseas market access for services and assets within the GIWA ecosystem and to identify new business opportunities internationally. According to the official press release, the companies would work together so that the GIWA ecosystem can expand into global markets as well.

Next steps

MoonPay and Dunamu plan to firm up the technical and commercial potential of the three core areas and to continue identifying business opportunities that draw on the strengths of both companies.

The collaboration brings together two themes that the companies have set out: positioning stablecoins as infrastructure for corporate treasury as well as for payments, and using an established global distribution network to give a blockchain ecosystem access to international markets.