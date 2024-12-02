Microsoft could be testing Web3 wallet on Edge

In a Twitter thread dating on 17 March 2023, the software documenter and occasional info leaker Albacore shared a series of supposed Edge user interface (UI) screenshots showing the early stages of Microsoft’s new Web3 wallet.

Cointelegraph notices that the first screenshot is of an introductory page to the Edge wallet, with Microsoft encouraging people to test their Web3 wallet and provide feedback on it. If found to be true, it appears that the wallet will be noncustodial, with Microsoft having no access to passwords and recovery keys, while it will also be embedded in Edge, as opposed to being an installed browser extension.





The browser could offer the ability to swap, send and buy crypto assets, with crypto exchange Coinbase and Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay displayed as integrated platforms that help the user purchase and deposit crypto to their wallet.

In terms of NFTs, the UI presents different marketplaces to find NFTs, helping you build your collection while the system organises it. The potential move from Microsoft marks another recent effort to significantly ramp up the offerings and capabilities of Edge, which has generally lagged competitors such as Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari in terms of popularity.





The use of Microsoft technology

On 7 February 2023, Microsoft announced the integration of artificial intelligence-powered search engines and chat via OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of new upgrades to its Bing search engine and Edge browser. However, a few days later, the software company announced plans to shut down its core group dedicated to the development and promotion of the Industrial Metaverse model.

The company plans to abandon the metaverse in favour of other initiatives. According to reports from The Information, the company announced internally the disbandment of the Industrial Metaverse core group, a division of the company directed to bring the metaverse to industrial environments.