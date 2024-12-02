Microsoft and USAA join blockchain policy group

The Chamber is one of the founding organizations behind the Blockchain Alliance, a public-private forum aimed at promoting cooperation between industry stakeholders and government agencies.

USAA was one of several companies to take part in Coinbase’s USD 75mln Series C funding round, and later worked with the US-based startup on a pilot program that allowed USAA customers to view their bitcoin balances directly through its online dashboard.

On the other side, Microsoft brings experience from the technology perspective. Perianne Boring, the chair of Chamber of Digital Commerce, said Microsoft’s position in the technology space and its relevant experience working on the regulatory front are welcomed within the group.

Marley Gray, who leads Microsoft’s blockchain business development and strategy efforts, said industry collaborations are critical to bringing distributed ledger technology to market.