The collaboration will also allow EU and US-based clients to successfully onramp funds into their respective accounts via the Metal Pay application. According to aithority.com, Metallicus aims to democratise the usage of cryptocurrencies on a global scale while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The same source reveals Metallicus’ new Metal Pay API solution, which allows any financial services or consumer-facing business to take advantage of the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies while providing digital asset trading to their customers.

The new integrated Metallicus and Checkout.com product allows users to save up to four separate cards within the platform to top up their wallets or perform recurring purchases to build their portfolio via credit or debit transactions. Since these transactions follow 3D secure protocols, clients can access their funds in a quick and secure manner.

Metallicus representatives cited by authority.com emphasises how their collaboration with Checkout.com can help bring the Metal Pay system to new heights and revealed plans to work with Checkout.com to expand the digital economy in the following years. In turn, Checkout.com officials expressed their availability to work with Metallicus in order to allow payments to move seamlessly on a global scale. By making their crypto solutions available for Metal Pay, they aim to help Metallicus create a new on-ramp for prospective customers.

Checkout.com covers payment markets of the likes of EMEA, the US, Australia, and Hong Kong, holding 7 global acquiring licenses and accepting all major international credit and debit cards, alongside popular alternative and local payment methods.

Other recent developments from Checkout.com

In 2022, Checkout.com has formed partnerships with several companies, including Lithuania-based cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT, as well as Xiaomi.

In December 2022, Checkout.com partnered WhiteBIT to improve user experience when topping and withdrawing money. The collaboration with WhiteBIT includes direct EUR and USD transactions, and more fiat currencies are expected to be added at a later date.

In November 2022, Cloud-based payments service provider Checkout.com has partnered with Xiaomi to offer an end-to-end-payments solution for its payments in Hong Kong and Macau.

Through this partnership, Xiaomi is able to simplify the payment process to support its global payment strategy and development goals, with the companies working together in Hong Kong and Macau. Xiaomi started to deploy the mobile payment market in 2016, being one of the first mobile phone manufacturers to launch payment functions. Following various business integrations, the company now aggregates a variety of payments scenarios for customers, looking to improve the NFC payment environment.

Having selected Checkout.com as its payment solution partner, Xiaomi is looking to further improve payment processing capabilities and optimise the payment experience for its users.