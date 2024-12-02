Loyyal provides blockchain loyalty solution to AiSpot in Norway

AiSpot is building tourist applications for Scandinavian local governments and helps both retail and destinations in Scandinavia to innovate and increase sales and loyalty. The platform includes in-sights to understand customer behaviour and enables efficient marketing and customer behaviour through the apps.

AiSpot intends to use Loyyals platform to provide a blockchain based rewards program to incentivize tourism and promote their areas, activities and provide local businesses with a channel to target and incentivize visitors. Company’s representatives plan to address this loyalty module in thei ready-to-go-app and platform towards both Scandinavian retail and touristic destination.

The Aispot platform includes insight dashboard to understand their customer behaviour in physical stores. It enables efficient marketing and customer behaviour campaigns through the mobiles. Customers appreciate the shopping and guiding assistance built in to the app - including VIP ser-vice, special offers, beacons hot spots, customer service, gaming and QR-info.