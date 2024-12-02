LendingRobot rolls out hedge fund based on blockchain

LendingRobot is an automated online investment-management service that calls itself a “robo-advisor,” and has been focused on helping manage investments in peer-to-peer loans.

The service is launching an investment vehicle of its own. Called LendingRobot Series, the hedge fund is billed as an alternative to traditional fixed-income investments. The fund is managed by LendingRobot’s robo-advisor technology, which the company said scores, invests, and manages market activity without any need for human advisors. Eliminating people from the loop reduces costs and maximizes returns, the company said.

The fund will use blockchain technology to deliver a public ledger that the company described as unalterable. Besides blockchain, the service uses machine learning, through Amazon Web Services, that sifts through the many individual person-to-person loans offered to investors each day and scores each one on 40 attributes, identifying the best ones to invest in.